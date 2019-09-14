Menu

“Worst Chelsea line up I’ve seen” These fans are not impressed with Chelsea’s starting XI vs Wolves

It’s really tough to figure out if Frank Lampard is doing a good job, and even what criteria he should be judged on at the moment. He’s trying to introduce the younger players and has to work in the constraints of a transfer ban, but the results on the pitch haven’t been brilliant.

It would make more sense if he was trying to introduce an obvious system around certain players, but he keeps chopping and changing. He’s even gone for a line up that looks reminiscent of an Antonio Conte system for today’s game away to Wolves:

To be fair to Lampard he does have a few players injured so the return of Marcos Alonso might have forced him to go to a back three to accommodate him. The performance and result could give us a huge indication as to just how good a manager he really is.

If he gets his tactics spot on then it will go down very well with the Chelsea fans. The issue is that constantly changing your shape and personnel is the sign of a manager out of ideas and out of his depth. If that is the case so early in the season then the alarm bells should be ringing at Stamford Bridge.

 

