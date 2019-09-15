Pundit Paul Merson won’t be in Crystal Palace fans’ good books after his comments made about Chelsea transfer target Wilfried Zaha.

Analysing the Ivory Coast international’s performance for Palace against Tottenham yesterday, Merson sent the player a pretty clear message that he’s too good to be playing for a club as low down in the table as Roy Hodgson’s side.

It’s certainly fair to say Zaha looks a player suited to starring for a big six side, and the Sun have recently linked him as an £80million target for Chelsea ahead of January.

It remains to be seen if Zaha will definitely move, but Merson has more or less told him he’s better than Palace, where he has very little of the ball in games like this and struggles to make the kind of impact he could in a different team.

“You look at it and Zaha had one shot straight at the keeper. Every time he got the ball they fouled him. Every single time he got the ball they fouled him,” Merson said on Sky Sports’ Soccer Saturday, as quoted by football.london.

“It must be frustrating for him, playing at Palace and I don’t want to sound disrespectful, but he’s better than that, it seems like he has to do it all on his own.”

Chelsea fans will hope the 26-year-old will get the chance to read these quotes and think about perhaps pushing hard to be allowed a move to Stamford Bridge in the near future.