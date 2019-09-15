Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has urged his teammates to recover quickly if they are to achieve the desired results in September.

August wasn’t a very busy month for Jurgen Klopp’s side barring the weeks when they had to play the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup. However, Liverpool have a very hectic schedule in September as they play Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday before facing Chelsea on Sunday. After this, the Reds play Milton Keynes Dons in the EFL Cup before taking on Sheffield United.

Robertson feels that attaining good results in September depends on how Liverpool recover. Speaking to the club’s official website, the Scotland captain said: “August was relaxed in terms of what we’re used to but September is back to the busy schedule. The Champions League starts on Tuesday and we’ll be on a flight on Monday. So it’s all about recovering, we need to recover properly and we need to be ready to go on Tuesday. September is a busy period – we need to come through it firing and get the results we need.”

Liverpool are currently at the top of the Premier League table, five points ahead of Manchester City and are yet to register a winless result. The Reds play Napoli on Tuesday at the Stadio San Paolo in what is expected to be a pretty exciting match.