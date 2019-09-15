Liverpool and Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs to have made approaches for the potential transfer of Barcelona wonderkid Ansu Fati.

The 16-year-old sensation has made a tremendous start to the season as he’s surprisingly found himself in Ernesto Valverde’s first-team in the absence of injured star Lionel Messi.

According to Diario Gol, Messi himself is now concerned about keeping hold of Fati after his fine recent form, as his release clause is only €100million.

The report claims Liverpool and Man Utd have been among the top clubs to make contact over signing the teenager in recent times.

Fati certainly looks like he has a big future in the game and it’s little surprise top clubs have been keen on snapping him up.

Still, with the youngster making his breakthrough in the Barca senior side this term, perhaps they can now hope to persuade him his future lies at the Nou Camp.