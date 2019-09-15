Arsenal manager Unai Emery revealed his reasoning behind naming superstar Mesut Ozil in the Gunners’ starting lineup for their clash against Watford this afternoon.

Unai Emery revealed that he decided to hand Mesut Ozil his first start of the season against Watford this afternoon, because the superstar has been performing well in training.

Some fans may have been speculating that Emery wasn’t a fan of the playmaker, but Emery hinted that an off-the-pitch incident is likely the reason why Ozil hasn’t taken to the field before today.

As per the Telegraph, Arsenal revealed that Ozil and Sead Kolasinac would miss the side’s opening Premier League game against Newcastle last month due to security threats.

The pair were attacked by machete-wielding thugs, with Kolasinac heroically fighting the two armed assailants to jump to his teammates defence.

Ozil is starting in midfield alongside Granit Xhaka, Mateo Guendouzi and Dani Ceballos this afternoon.

If the German can get back to his best under Emery this season, Arsenal have a great chance of finishing in the top four this season.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say on his decision to start the World Cup winner:

Unai Emery explains his team selection as Mesut Ozil makes his first appearance of the season for Arsenal ? Follow #WATARS here: https://t.co/nzL5TrunZm pic.twitter.com/916OiyohwP — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 15, 2019

Here’s the transcript of what Emery had to say on the playmaker, as per Sky Sports:

“He trained with us in the pre-season and his performances were good when he played, after something we couldn’t play with him and now he is working, training with us with a normal attitude for two or three weeks and today I think he can help us.”

“Every player is very important, the first XI and those on the bench, really we need all of them.”

It will be interesting to see whether or not Emery can get Ozil firing to all cylinders again for the Gunners.

The former Real Madrid star will undoubtedly add quality in the final third, however, the side will be making sacrifices defensively with the star on the pitch.