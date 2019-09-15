Arsenal youngster Eddie Nketiah has continued his fine form for loan club Leeds United with yet another strike this afternoon.

Watch the goal video below as the 20-year-old finds the back of the net for the fourth time this season in a 2-0 win away to Barnsley.

Another goal from Eddie Nketiah in Leeds’ 2-0 win today. He came off the bench to break the deadlock #AFCpic.twitter.com/AnKrFejTfr — AFC LoanWatch (@AFC_Loanwatch) September 15, 2019

Nketiah may face a fight for places up front at Arsenal in the near future, but if he carries on like this, Unai Emery will surely have to work him into his plans next season.

With Tammy Abraham getting his chance at Chelsea this term, perhaps Nketiah can be the next homegrown hero to break through at one of the big six?