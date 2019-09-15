Barcelona are reportedly interested in selling French centre-back Samuel Umtiti in the January transfer window.

The French international joined the Blaugrana from Lyon in the summer of 2016 on a transfer fee of €25 million as claimed by the club’s official website. Umtiti has since made 98 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist.

The 25-year-old has been blighted by injuries and sustained one on his foot which will keep him out for 5 or 6 weeks as stated by Barca’s official website.

According to Calciomercato, the Blaugrana are willing to sell Umtiti in the January transfer window with Juventus interested in signing him.

The Bianconeri are without Giorgio Chiellini for several months after the Italian international sustained an ACL injury.

Umtiti will certainly have to work on his fitness if he is to stay at Barcelona for the upcoming seasons. However, if Juventus manage to sign him, it’ll be a massive addition to their squad.