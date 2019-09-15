Inter Miami sporting director Paul McDonough has reportedly met with Lionel Messi’s father Jorge for talks over a possible transfer from Barcelona.

This astonishing story is the latest of a number to link some of the world’s biggest names with David Beckham’s new MLS club, which launches in 2020.

Maxi Foot have also linked Inter Miami with Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, but a move for Messi would be on another level.

According to the Sun, initial discussions have taken place over the possibility of a move, with the report suggesting there could be some reason to believe the Argentine would be interested.

The money in the MLS is known to be very good, while Messi is also heading towards the end of his contract at Barca, according to the Sun.

The Sun also note that Miami would be closer to Messi’s homeland and have strong Hispanic support and communities that could well appeal to the 32-year-old.

While it’s hard to imagine Messi anywhere but thee Nou Camp, it is less common these days for players to be one-club men for their entire careers.

Xavi and Andres Iniesta chose not to retire at Barcelona, moving to Qatar and Japan, respectively after passing their peak at the highest level.