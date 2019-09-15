Portugal’s transfer window is still open, so it means that any players desperate for a move still have a European destination to go to if they can find a club. According to reports, forgotten Celtic defender Jack Hendry is interesting four clubs in Portugal.

The Daily Record reported he has interest from three top flight clubs, Santa Clara, Tondela or Vitoria Guimaraes. There’s also a very interesting option in second tier side Farense – the current club of the fascinating Ryan Gauld.

Hendry was always an odd signing for Celtic when he joined from Dundee in 2018. He has played in 15 league games but he doesn’t look comfortable on the ball and his defensive prowess isn’t enough to make up for it either.

He hasn’t featured at all this season yet, so it looks like he needs to move if he wants to play regularly again. The story does indicate he had the option to join Kilmarnock on loan but turned down the move.

There’s no indication yet over which team he looks most likely to join, but seeing him and Gauld together in the same team would be very interesting from a Scottish point of view.

Gauld joined Sporting CP from Dundee United in 2014 but only made five appearances for the senior team in his time there. He was billed as the next big thing and so much was expected from him. It’s admirable that he’s decided to stay in Portugal to try and make a success of it rather than taking the easy option to move home.

The window is open until the 22nd of September so Hendry still has a week to sort his future out. With the Scotland team crying out for a decent defender and someone confident on the ball in midfield, perhaps Stevie Clark could be advised to go and watch some games in Portugal this season?