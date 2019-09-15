Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi sent a congratulatory message to Tammy Abraham following his superb hat-trick in the Blues’ 5-2 win over Wolves on Saturday.

Abraham continued his excellent recent form with a hat-trick at Molineux, with his treble surely confirming he is now the undisputed first choice centre-forward for manager Frank Lampard.

That was by no means certain at the start of the season as Olivier Giroud and Batshuayi looked in contention, while Abraham remained inexperienced at Premier League level, having mainly shone in loan spells at Championship clubs before being given his chance by Lampard this term.

The 21-year-old’s recent prolific form now surely means the end for Batshuayi at Stamford Bridge, with the Belgium international perhaps a bit unlucky to find himself frozen out for so much of his time in west London.

Still, at least he’s taking it well, having sent a classy congratulations to Abraham in this tweet below…

A great win and nice team performance today ? congrats to @tammyabraham ? ???????? @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/v0vMkd7Bt9 — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) September 14, 2019

Batshuayi did at least come off the bench against Wolves, while Giroud was forced to remain an unused substitute.

Still, the Evening Standard have previously suggested Batshuayi will fight for his place at CFC until perhaps seeking a move away from the club in January.