Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante has reportedly learned of Real Madrid’s desire to sign him and he’s keen on a transfer too.

The France international is one of the best players in the world in his position and Don Balon claim Zinedine Zidane wants to snap him up after missing out on Manchester United star Paul Pogba.

The report also claims Kante himself is now set to push Chelsea to accept any Madrid offer that comes in as he seems eager to follow former team-mates Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois to the Bernabeu.

While Chelsea are making some progress under Frank Lampard, this remains an inexperienced squad of players under an unproven manager, meaning it may be some time before they get back to the top.

A player of Kante’s calibre won’t want to wait for too long, as he could surely start in pretty much any other team in the world.

The 28-year-old may justifiably feel he now needs to move on to a club like Real if he is to win bigger trophies, even if the Spanish giants aren’t in the best state themselves right now.

Unlike Chelsea, however, they are far more likely to deliver regular Champions League football and seem more likely challengers to win the trophy after their recent dominance in the competition.