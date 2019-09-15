Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham was spotted holding three fingers up at Wolves fans as he left the pitch at Molineux yesterday.

The Blues ace had a fine day as he hit a hat-trick in a 5-2 win for Frank Lampard’s side, and clearly felt like rubbing it in a little bit.

Abraham perhaps showed his old allegiance to Aston Villa here, with the 21-year-old spending last season on loan at one of Wolves’ rivals.

Either that, or he was just enjoying his moment as he starts to really shine for this Chelsea side, with yesterday’s three-goal haul a truly outstanding display.