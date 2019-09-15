The transfer window might close but the transfer rumours never seem to stop. According to reports, Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois are very keen for a former Chelsea teammate to join them in making the move to Real Madrid.

According to The Athletic via The Sun, the Belgians want Real Madrid to make a move to bring N’Golo Kante to Madrid next Summer. The story even goes on to suggest there might already be an agreement in place for the player to move next Summer.

He does seem like exactly the sort of player Zinedine Zidane could do with in the squad, particularly with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos starting to age and some balance needed with an abundance of attacking talent at his disposal.

Kante is such a likable player with his attitude and energy, there aren’t many teams in the world who wouldn’t want a player like him in the team. The big question would be over who would make way for him in the team.

Kante is okay on the ball but his main strength is winning the ball back and giving it to others to create. A midfield containing Kante and Casemiro could be a bit too defensively minded for the demanding Real Madrid fans who always want their teams to attack. The Brazilian is a regular member of the starting XI but might be the one to make way.

Despite talk of Kroos and Modric getting older, Kante is 28 so it’s not like he would be a long term replacement in the squad. Despite that, he might want to make one final big move to try and win the Champions League, and moving to Madrid would allow him a better chance to challenge.