Juventus are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic whose current contract runs out next summer.

The Serbian international whose has made 89 appearances for the Red Devils since joining them from Chelsea for a transfer fee of £40 million as reported by BBC.

So far, the 31-year-old whose contract expires next summer has netted thrice while providing as many assists. This season, Matic has made only one start which came against Leicester City yesterday since Paul Pogba was injured. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has preferred Pogba and McTominay in central midfield while the 31-year-old ends up on the bench for most of Manchester United’s matches.

According to the Daily Mail, Juventus are eager to sign Matic for free next summer after they were unable to sign Pogba. Once the Frenchman gets fit, the former Chelsea man will most likely be back on the bench.

Matic will certainly prefer a move away from Old Trafford if he won’t experience much first-team football. Juventus could be a suitable destination for the Serb and his addition will certainly fortify the club’s midfield which already has so many fine players in Miralem Pjanic, Sami Khedira, Aaron Ramsey, Blaise Matuidi and Adrien Rabiot.