Former Manchester United and England star David Beckham reportedly has his sights set on some ambitious transfer targets for his new club Inter Miami.

The team will begin playing in the MLS in 2020 and it seems Beckham is already lining up some exciting potential signings to kick-start the project.

Among those is Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale, according to Maxi Foot, who report that Beckham has already opened talks over the possible deal.

The Wales international makes sense as a big name who could do wonders for Inter Miami, as he’s also likely to be available after a difficult time at the Bernabeu of late.

As reported by the Guardian in the summer, Bale came close to a move to the Chinese Super League which was eventually blocked by Madrid, but one imagines the chance of an exit will come up for him again soon.

Maxi Foot also mentions Beckham’s interest in Barcelona superstars Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.