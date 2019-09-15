Video: Gary Lineker hilariously trolls Alan Shearer over Michael Owen row

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker cheekily trolled Alan Shearer on the show last night amid the ongoing row between him and former team-mate Michael Owen.

The pair notably played together for Newcastle and England, but recently got into a public spat on Twitter, which Owen has put down to a long-running grudge since the end of their time together at St James’ Park.

Not sure you are as loyal to Newcastle as you make out mate. I distinctly remember you being inches away from signing for Liverpool after Sir Bobby Robson put you on the bench. You tried everything to get out. https://t.co/ZQBrlojeEv — michael owen (@themichaelowen) September 3, 2019

“A year after I left Newcastle, I was talking to a mate who is a friend to both of us, and said I should give Alan call about that. He said ‘I wouldn’t if I would you mate’,” he told the Daily Mirror.

“I said: What?!! That’s how I found out. There was nothing, I don’t dislike him. Unless I can’t read people, I had no idea for like a year or two after Newcastle got relegated, that he had a gripe with me.

“I hadn’t any clue, I was like “oh, you are joking’. And then it all came out. I’ve got no problem, with him – it’s just he has an issue with what he thinks I did wrong in that last game of the season against Aston Villa.

“If Alan Shearer has come to the conclusion that I didn’t fancy playing in the last game against Aston Villa because I was worried about getting injured and worried about my next move then that’s fine in a way.”

See the clip above as Lineker jokes that Shearer, sitting alongside Wright, is finally alongside a former England striker he does get on with.

The presenter also refers to the upcoming highlights of the Liverpool-Newcastle game as the Michael Owen Derby, as he notably played for both teams.