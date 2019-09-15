Barcelona have had a long time to stew and reflect on their Champions League capitulation to Liverpool last season. They will be looking to put that right, and get the chance to start the process away to Borussia Dortmund this week.

It should be a very tough game for them, but they can welcome back their star man and a former Dortmund player which a huge point to prove after the pair joined in first team training today.

The Barcelona Twitter page showed a picture of Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele back in training this morning:

Leo Messi trained with the group and O. Dembélé worked for part of the session with the team ?? pic.twitter.com/O1MF3DFntJ — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 15, 2019

Obviously the return of Messi is huge, he’s not been able to play so far this season due to injury so his return will give the team a lift. Dortmund are excellent going forward but their full-backs look vulnerable defensively. The presence of Messi and Griezmann should be enough to stop them trying to push forward too much.

It’s not clear if Dembele will be involved but it would be the ideal stage for him to prove his ability. He established himself as one of the World’s best young players during his time in Germany so a return to familiar surroundings could get the best out of him.

You would expect Messi to go straight into the team but it’s hard to see Griezmann or Suarez being dropped to make way for the Frenchman.