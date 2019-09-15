Chelsea manager Frank Lampard heaped praise on Tammy Abraham after the 21-year-old scored a hat-trick against Wolves at the Molineux Stadium yesterday.

The Blues thrashed Nuno Espirito Santo’s side 5-2 with Abraham netting thrice while also scoring an own goal. The other two Chelsea goals were scored by Fikayo Tomori and Mason Mount.

Following the match, Lampard hailed 21-year-old Abraham who became the first player to score a hat-trick and an own goal in a Premier League match. The former England international told Sky Sports: “Tammy is [looking the part] and that’s work, having gone out on loan and scoring a lot of goals in the Championship, having a year in the Premier League and now I think he feels the responsibility of the Chelsea shirt as he should. The last three games speak for themselves.

The only challenge for Tammy now is can he keep doing it? Can he get better and better because the way he’s playing, he’s a huge threat for us up front and there is competition within from [Olivier] Giroud and [Michy] Batshuayi so he needs to keep it at that level and get even better.”

Abraham now has 7 goals in his last three matches. He’s currently the joint-top scorer of the Premier League along with Sergio Aguero. Provided the 21-year-old maintains his prolific form, he could find a place in England’s squad for Euro 2020.

All of Chelsea’s league goals this season have been scored by the club’s youngsters and there’s no doubt that under Lampard’s management, they’ll produce many more terrific performances.

The Blues are currently 6th in the Premier League table, 7 points behind leaders Liverpool. Lampard’s lads next open their Champions League campaign against Valencia. Chelsea have so far been unbeaten in their previous 6 encounters against the La Liga side.