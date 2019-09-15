Former England international Darren Bent was far from pleased with Jurgen Klopp benching Jordan Henderson for yesterday’s match against Newcastle United.

Klopp dropped Henderson and Roberto Firmino for yesterday’s fixture at Anfield. While the latter did enter the match as a substitute, the Liverpool skipper was on the bench the whole time.

Bent feels that Henderson is very important to the Reds. He wrote on Football Insider: “He’d be in my team every single week, every single game. I don’t care, he would be in my team every single game. He gives 100 per cent all the time, he can do two jobs – he can bust a gut and get forward and create opportunities like a through pass or a cross and he can just sit in front of that back four, mop up and get about. He is so important.”

Henderson is not only a key player for Liverpool but also for England. He featured in both of the Three Lions’ Euro qualifiers against Bulgaria and Kosovo. Given that the Reds next face Napoli in Naples, maybe benching Henderson was the right thing to do as he’ll be fresh as a daisy for Tuesday’s encounter.

Despite the absence of the England international. Liverpool came from behind to beat Newcastle 3-1 thanks to a brace from Sadio Mane and a goal from Mohamed Salah.

With five wins out of as many matches, Klopp’s men will be eager to start their Champions League campaign on a winning note. However, it will be very tough to beat Napoli in their own backyard. The last time Liverpool faced the Gli Azzurri at the Stadio San Paolo, the latter went on to win 1-0 thanks to a late winner from Lorenzo Insigne.