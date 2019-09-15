Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer heaped praise on midfielder Scott McTominay following their win over Leicester City yesterday.

The Red Devils came back to winning ways as an early penalty from Marcus Rashford was enough to defeat Brendan Rodgers’ side. McTominay had a brilliant outing in the middle of the park and made a number of crucial tackles throughout the game.

Solskjaer was pleased with the Scottish international’s performance and called him a leader. Speaking to Manchester United’s official website, the Norwegian said: “I thought McTominay was excellent. He lost the ball a few times, but you expect that because he’s still learning his role. He goes into tackles and he’s a leader. I wouldn’t want to go into a 50-50 with him! I thought he did excellent all day.”

McTominay has now become a regular under Solskjaer and has been doing brilliantly in central midfield so far. Being a graduate of the Manchester United academy, the 22-year-old realises the value of the club’s shirt and has so far been really impressive for them.

His performances have resulted in 31-year-old Nemanja Matic being relegated to the bench. Solskjaer will hope to see McTominay continue his good form as the season progresses.

Manchester United are currently 4th in the Premier League table with eight points, seven less than leaders Liverpool and two less than Manchester City.

The Red Devils next play Astana on Thursday before facing West Ham on Sunday.