Liverpool have been tipped as the ideal next destination for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho despite links with Manchester United.

The England international has really caught the eye in his time in the Bundesliga, having fully justified his decision to leave Manchester City at a young age.

Writing in his column for the Daily Mail, Peter Crouch has praised Sancho for taking that gamble, and now says he wouldn’t be surprised if he headed back to the Premier League with Liverpool.

The 19-year-old has been linked with Man Utd for around £100million by the Manchester Evening News, but with the clubs in their current states, it does seem like Anfield would be the better move.

Liverpool’s fast-paced attacking football should suit Sancho perfectly, and give him the opportunity to win trophies, which doesn’t look like happening at Old Trafford any time soon.

While it’s not yet clear if LFC actually have any interest in the teenager, Crouch says he would not be surprised if he did end up on Merseyside next.

“What he (Sancho) did to launch his career deserves huge praise. It couldn’t have been easy leaving England to play club football in Germany, but he looks destined to become a superstar,” Crouch wrote in the Mail.

“The easy thing for him to do would have been to remain at Manchester City, get paid well and make the odd appearance off the bench, but he stepped out of his comfort zone to join Borussia Dortmund and you can see how much he is enjoying himself.”

He added: “All being well, he will return to the Premier League. Clubs will be queuing up to sign him and while there has been noise about him joining Manchester United, I wonder whether Liverpool might actually be the perfect fit. It would not surprise me to see him at Anfield.”