BT Sport pundit Jermaine Jenas has compared Liverpool star Roberto Firmino to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Speaking in the video clip below, the former Tottenham star raves about Firmino’s performance for Liverpool in yesterday’s 3-1 win over Newcastle.

Discussing the Brazilian’s display, Jenas makes it clear he believes the Reds have one of the very best front men in the world at their disposal.

While he admits it sounds a little over the top, Jenas argues you wouldn’t swap what Firmino brings you for even Ronaldo or Messi – two of the top players of their generation.