Video: What John Terry said about Chelsea sensation Tammy Abraham at Aston Villa

Chelsea legend John Terry clearly saw a great deal of potential in Tammy Abraham when they worked together in the past.

Watch this old interview below that shows Villa coach Terry talking up Abraham during the 21-year-old’s loan spell at Villa Park.

I think this needs to be watched again. JT on Tammy… pic.twitter.com/mm5Fglt4Fn — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) September 15, 2019

Abraham was hugely prolific for Villa in their promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, and is now doing the business up front for Chelsea.

Former CFC captain Terry said at the time that he even noticed the player’s huge potential during his days at Stamford Bridge, when he was still in the academy and occasionally called up to play against the first-team in training.