Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has showed his class by defending one of Manchester United’s promising stars who he believes has ‘great potential’.

According to the Daily Express, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Manchester United star Scott McTominay, the German revealed that he rates the young midfielder quite highly, adding that he has ‘great potential’.

Klopp was quizzed on Reds star Andy Robertson’s form for Scotland, the Liverpool left-back captains his country and was blasted by fans of the national team after some unflattering performances in his nation’s European Championships qualifiers during the recent international break.

Klopp defended Scotland manager Steve Clarke while hailing McTominay:

“Expectations are too high [with Scotland]. It’s not because of Robbo you don’t win. As a left-back, you can’t win a game alone. It’s just not possible.

“He doesn’t have to though because you have other good guys – John McGinn, what a super player he is; Robert Snodgrass, a wonderful player; Scott McTominay has great potential.”

“So let them play and let the manager have time to create a style of play, a Scottish style.

“But don’t put the manager under pressure to deliver something so immediately that he can’t live up to it.”

Klopp certainly raises a good point, it’s clear that Scotland as a whole team are underperforming. It’s simply not fair and more importantly not accurate to attribute the team’s failings to one player.

Klopp’s comments will further reiterate to the football world just how classy the former Borussia Dortmund boss is, with the exception of some occasional over-the-top celebrations – Klopp is nothing but respectful to fellow managers.