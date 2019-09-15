Liverpool have broken yet another record by achieving the biggest ever lead at the top of the Premier League table after just five games of the season.

According to Match of the Day host Gary Lineker, the Reds’ lead of five points over second-placed Manchester City is the biggest ever gap between the top two at this point in a Premier League campaign.

Stat: @LFC’s lead of 5 points is the biggest after 5 matches in Premier League history. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 14, 2019

Liverpool beat Newcastle 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to make it five wins out of five so far this term, while Manchester City suffered a shock 3-2 loss away at Norwich later in the day.

Pep Guardiola’s side have also dropped points against Tottenham this season, being held to a 2-2 draw earlier on in the campaign.

While it’s surely too early to really mean anything, it is a hugely impressive start by LFC and one that will have their fans dreaming of the title.

Given how consistent both Liverpool and City were last season, it really could be that any slip-ups, even this early on in the season, could be crucial in deciding the outcome of the title race.