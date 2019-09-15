Liverpool star Sadio Mane has provided an update on his relationship with Reds team-mate Mohamed Salah.

The Senegal international reacted angrily when Salah didn’t pass to him in the win over Burnley before the international break, but it seems the pair have moved on.

Salah himself suggested as much by sharing this hilarious viral video of the pair, with their heads super-imposed onto the bodies of two hugging toddlers:

Mane admits he got angry and feels it was best for him to express himself, but he insists the pair now get on very well again.

“These are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face to face,” Mane told Canal+, as translated by the Metro.

“Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass. But we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before.”

Liverpool fans will certainly be hoping all is well behind the scenes as their club has made a fine start to the season to already find themselves five points clear of Manchester City at the top of the table.

To keep this run going, they’ll need good harmony in the dressing room and will particularly need their attack to click as well as it has done in the past.