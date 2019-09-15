Liverpool have reportedly opened talks with star player Sadio Mane over a new contract following his superb recent form.

The Senegal international has enjoyed a remarkable rise in 2019, arguably overtaking Mohamed Salah as Liverpool’s star man up front.

The Reds could certainly do with ensuring his long-term future is at Anfield, and Soccer Link claim they’ve initiated the process of giving him a new deal.

Although the report suggests it’s still early stages, Liverpool fans will at least be pleased to see the club recognising his superb contributions and working to keep hold of him.

One imagines if Mane carries on playing like this there will inevitably be talk of interest from European powerhouses such as Real Madrid or Barcelona.

The 27-year-old is LFC’s top scorer so far this season and could surely strengthen almost any team in the world on current form.

Mane scored twice in Saturday’s win over Newcastle to take Liverpool five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.