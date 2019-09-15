Liverpool star Sadio Mane has come second on a list of players whose value has risen most in 2019.

A report from the Daily Mirror has looked at the top ten players to have seen a big jump in their transfer value on the site Transfermarkt this calendar year.

They now value Mane as being worth £107.2million – a rise of £40.2m from 2018, putting him behind only Atletico Madrid summer signing Joao Felix on the list.

They rate Felix as now being worth £89.3m, an increase of £78.6m, with the Portuguese teenager looking one of the real rising stars of European football.

Still, Mane’s achievement deserves big credit as the Senegal international has arguably overtaken Mohamed Salah as Liverpool’s main man up front.

Another LFC player is on the list, with exciting young right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in fourth place with a value of £71.5m, having risen £31.3m since last year.

Here is the top ten in full:

10. Son Heung-min, Tottenham – £71.5m (£26.8m increase)

9. Rodri, Manchester City – £71.5m(£26.8m increase)

8. Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund – £89.3m (£26.8m increase)

7. Everton, Gremio – £35.7m (£29.5m increase)

6. Callum Hudson-Odoi, Chelsea – £31.3m (£31.3m increase)

5. Vinicius Junior, Real Madrid – £62.5m (£31.3m increase)

4. Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool – £71.5m (£31.3m increase)

3. Bernardo Silva, Manchester City – £89.3m (£31.3m increase)

2. Sadio Mane, Liverpool – £107.2m (£40.2m increase)

1. Joao Felix, Atletico Madrid – £89.3m (£78.6m increase)