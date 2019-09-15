Arsenal are reportedly set to beat Manchester United to the transfer of Sunderland wonderkid Logan Pye when he’s old enough to join the club in January.

Still only 15 years of age, the versatile Pye looks an outstanding young talent and is surely now set for a big move once he turns 16.

According to the Sun, despite also being pursued by Man Utd, the defender, who can operate as a centre-back or full-back, is looking set to choose a switch to Arsenal.

This could be another fine move by the Gunners after a strong summer in the transfer market, with the club looking to have got their mojo back in that sense.

Pye could be the next big thing at the Emirates Stadium if he does seal the move, with Arsenal also recently signing some exciting youngsters in the form of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli, following on from Matteo Guendouzi last summer.

Arsenal became known for their trust in youngsters during Arsene Wenger’s reign, but they now seem to have really fine-tuned their recruitment to land the best talent.