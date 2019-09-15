Video: Luis Suarez nets superb brace as Barcelona beat Valencia

Luis Suarez was on form last night as he scored a superb brace for Barcelona in their 5-2 win over Valencia at the Nou Camp.

See below as the Uruguay international shows he’s still got his world class finishing ability at the age of 32 and isn’t about to give up his starting spot easily despite the summer signing of Antoine Griezmann.

First, Suarez scores a delightful shot from outside the box with minimal back-lift, somehow still generating enough power and accuracy to find the corner…

His second is a more instinctive finish from closer range after the ball fell to him in the box…