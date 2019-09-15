(Photos) Luis Suarez dedicates Barcelona goal to late daughter of Luis Enrique

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez showed a touch of class last night as he was seen dedicating his goals to the late daughter of former manager Luis Enrique.

The ex-Barca and Spain boss recently announced the heartbreaking news that his daughter Xana had passed away aged nine after a battle with cancer.

Last night’s goal against Valencia, @LuisSuarez9 dedicated to Luis Enrique’s daughter Xana, who passed away two weeks ago ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ? ?

His daughter and Xana used to go to the same school ? pic.twitter.com/lZ9RbwpPTB — 433 (@official433) September 15, 2019

See above as Suarez can be seen making an ‘X’ shape with his fingers after scoring in Barcelona’s 5-2 win over Valencia in last night’s clash at the Nou Camp.

It’s a moving gesture from the Uruguayan in what must be a painful time for everyone involved with the club.