Harry Maguire hits out at travelling Leicester City fans following Manchester United win

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has hit out at some fans of his old club Leicester City as he got a frosty reception from them yesterday.

The England international left Leicester for Man Utd in the summer transfer window, and faced his old club for the first time since the move in a 1-0 victory for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side at Old Trafford.

Maguire clearly seemed surprised to be booed by his former fans, and it’s fair to say he’s probably justified in that feeling as he served the club well during his time there and didn’t seem to do a lot to force his way out of there despite leaving this summer.

Clearly not too impressed, Maguire tweeted a sarcastic ‘thanks for the reception’ message below, followed by a shrugging emoji, suggesting he didn’t understand the hostility towards him.

One or two Leicester fans in the replies even admitted the treatment from some at Old Trafford was harsh.

