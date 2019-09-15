Video: Man City fan calls for Guardiola sack and for Liverpool boss Klopp to replace him

One Manchester City fan genuinely seems to want Pep Guardiola sacked after the club’s defeat to Norwich City yesterday.

As bizarre as this sounds, watch below as this City supporter tells BBC 5 Live that he believes the team is going backwards under Guardiola and that they should hire Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp instead.

This is not a drill… A #MCFC has declared that Pep Guardiola should be sacked. To the utter disbelief of @alibruceball & @chris_sutton73, apparently the club have "regressed" and that Pep has "lost the dressing room" ? Oh, and he wants Klopp to take over!#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/UMCieCEKVr — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) September 14, 2019

Just a reminder: Guardiola has won two Premier League titles in a row, one on a record-breaking points total, and one last season as part of a domestic treble.

The title race is probably not over in September, but some City fans have clearly become spoilt by their incredible recent success.