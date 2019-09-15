Menu

Video: Man City fan calls for Guardiola sack and for Liverpool boss Klopp to replace him

One Manchester City fan genuinely seems to want Pep Guardiola sacked after the club’s defeat to Norwich City yesterday.

As bizarre as this sounds, watch below as this City supporter tells BBC 5 Live that he believes the team is going backwards under Guardiola and that they should hire Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp instead.

Just a reminder: Guardiola has won two Premier League titles in a row, one on a record-breaking points total, and one last season as part of a domestic treble.

The title race is probably not over in September, but some City fans have clearly become spoilt by their incredible recent success.

