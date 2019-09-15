Fred made his first appearance of the season for Manchester United yesterday in the team’s 1-0 win over Leicester City.

The Red Devils picked up their first three points since their opening day win over Chelsea, and even though Fred didn’t start the match, it seems he made an impression after coming off the bench.

The Brazil international didn’t exactly impress in his first season at Man Utd last term, despite arriving with plenty of expectation on his shoulders after a big move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fred may now be more settled, however, and there could be more of a route into the starting XI for him following the departure of Ander Herrera in the summer.

Scott McTominay’s improvement means that is not by any means guaranteed, but it seems a lot of United fans now want to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer show more faith in Fred after largely freezing him out at the start of this season.

Here’s some of the response to his cameo on Twitter…

Most underrated player in our squad,

Fred should be given a chance next

to Pogba and Mctominay in midfield pic.twitter.com/hItFBNtkLl — Cal ?? (@UtdCaIIum) September 14, 2019

Fred looked bright when he came on today. Deserves a start next week. Not sure Matic and Mata should be making match day squads anymore. Both useless today. #MUFC — Carl Millar (@carl_millar88) September 14, 2019

Need to play Fred more often. It's also time to start utilizing Gomes and Garner to replace Mata and Matic. Greenwood should also play more minutes. #MUFC — AdnanaTahoey (@adnana_tahoey) September 14, 2019

After last nights game, in which Mata and Matic wouldn’t make my Sunday league team, we learnt the midfield three of McTominay, Fred, Pogba should start every game when fit. James is a lock down the left, Martial and Rashford rotating playing through the middle. Come on #ole — Adrian Jalaludin (@AdrianJalaludin) September 15, 2019

No untied players lack creativity , I think fred should start more often pair him with Mc tominay allow Pogba be able to move freely would make d midfield ok and the attack James rashford martial… — Elohor Oghenetega Kolosi (@KolosiElohor) September 15, 2019

I don't want to ever see Matic start ahead of Fred again this season… — David Ekong (@daveek10) September 14, 2019