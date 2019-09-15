Menu

“Most underrated player in our squad” – Loads of Man United fans send selection message to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Fred made his first appearance of the season for Manchester United yesterday in the team’s 1-0 win over Leicester City.

The Red Devils picked up their first three points since their opening day win over Chelsea, and even though Fred didn’t start the match, it seems he made an impression after coming off the bench.

MORE: Liverpool tipped as likely destination for £100million Manchester United transfer target

The Brazil international didn’t exactly impress in his first season at Man Utd last term, despite arriving with plenty of expectation on his shoulders after a big move from Shakhtar Donetsk.

Fred may now be more settled, however, and there could be more of a route into the starting XI for him following the departure of Ander Herrera in the summer.

Scott McTominay’s improvement means that is not by any means guaranteed, but it seems a lot of United fans now want to see Ole Gunnar Solskjaer show more faith in Fred after largely freezing him out at the start of this season.

Here’s some of the response to his cameo on Twitter…

More Stories Fred Nemanja Matic Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Paul Pogba Scott McTominay