Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly fired a warning to both Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard to focus more on their football.

Both players have looked rather off the boil so far for Man Utd in what has been a slow start to the season for the team in general.

Rashford scored the winner from the penalty spot against Leicester City yesterday, but has only one goal from open play so far this term, while Lingard’s contributions in terms of goals and assists have majorly dropped off in recent months.

According to the Sun, this has led to some concern at United that neither player is focused enough on improving their game.

The report states that both Solskjaer and his assistant Mike Phelan have spoken to Rashford and Lingard about putting more effort into football and not being distracted by off-the-pitch activities such as fashion.

MUFC fans will hope this can spark an improvement from the pair, who undoubtedly have talent but who are yet to show their full potential so far.

United have a proud history of bringing players through from their academy and fans will surely be eager to see these two homegrown players make it big like legends of the past such as Ryan Giggs and Paul Scholes.