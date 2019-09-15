Manchester United are reportedly scouting 25-year-old Fenerbahce and Kosovo striker Vedat Muriqi.

The Kosovo international joined the Turkish club this summer after having an impressive 2018/19 season with Caykur Rizespor in which he scored 17 goals in 34 Super Lig appearances.

SEE MORE: “I thought he did excellent”- Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hails Manchester United star following Leicester win

Muriqi has started well for Fenerbahce, scoring twice in the club’s first three league matches as the Yellow Canaries are currently 2nd in the table. The 25-year-old scored in both of Kosovo’s Euro qualifiers against Czech Republic and England this month. Muriqi’s goal in the latter game made him the joint-top scorer in his nation’s history. Kosovo surprisingly defeated Czech Republic 2-1 while losing 5-3 to England.

According to Express, Manchester United scouts are closely observing Muriqi as are Tottenham Hotspur. The Red Devils have the likes of Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, Daniel James and Mason Greenwood up front. However, they lack a No.9 and that’s where Muriqi fits. Of course, making first-team appearances won’t be easy for the 25-year-old but he’ll be a suitable backup option for Manchester United.