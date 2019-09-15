Menu

‘Sack Emery’ and ‘sell these’ – These Arsenal fans react to ‘disgraceful’ performance vs Watford

Some Arsenal fans can’t believe that their wasted away a two-goal lead against Watford today, the Gunners were once again victims of their own defensive errors.

After enduing a difficult start to today’s Premier League clash against Watford, the Gunners found themselves two goals ahead thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese star scored a lovely goal after a sensational turn and also finished a wonderful team move that included a defence-splitting pass from Mesut Ozil.

Of course, in the tale that seems as old as time now, Arsenal’s shaky defence were the reason why the Gunners didn’t come away from Vicarage Road with three points today.

Some Arsenal fans have called for Sokratis to be sold in January after his shocking error gifted Tom Cleverley with a goal for the Hornets.

David Luiz was no better than his doomed centre-back partner, the former Chelsea star conceded a penalty in the 79th minute which allowed Roberto Pereyra to equalise.

Quique Sanchez Flores’s side has the Gunners on the back-foot for the entire second-half, just look at how many shots the Hertfordshire club had:

Unai Emery’s decision to substitute creative stars Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil could ultimately be the reason why the Gunners lost control in the game.

Once Ozil was taken off it was almost as though Arsenal had no intent of attacking Watford.

Arsenal’s shoddy defending has been their downfall for years now, which begs the question – why is Unai Emery insisting his defenders – who are already struggling – to play out from the back.

Regardless of how modern and free-flowing the Spaniard wants his team to be, he has to realise that his defenders simply aren’t capable of this added responsibility.

