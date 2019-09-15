Some Arsenal fans can’t believe that their wasted away a two-goal lead against Watford today, the Gunners were once again victims of their own defensive errors.

After enduing a difficult start to today’s Premier League clash against Watford, the Gunners found themselves two goals ahead thanks to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese star scored a lovely goal after a sensational turn and also finished a wonderful team move that included a defence-splitting pass from Mesut Ozil.

Of course, in the tale that seems as old as time now, Arsenal’s shaky defence were the reason why the Gunners didn’t come away from Vicarage Road with three points today.

Some Arsenal fans have called for Sokratis to be sold in January after his shocking error gifted Tom Cleverley with a goal for the Hornets.

David Luiz was no better than his doomed centre-back partner, the former Chelsea star conceded a penalty in the 79th minute which allowed Roberto Pereyra to equalise.

Quique Sanchez Flores’s side has the Gunners on the back-foot for the entire second-half, just look at how many shots the Hertfordshire club had:

Watford’s 31 attempts the MOST they’ve ever had in a Premier League game. Also the MOST Arsenal have ever allowed. This is appalling. We are not making any progress under this coach. — arseblog (@arseblog) September 15, 2019

Unai Emery’s decision to substitute creative stars Dani Ceballos and Mesut Ozil could ultimately be the reason why the Gunners lost control in the game.

Once Ozil was taken off it was almost as though Arsenal had no intent of attacking Watford.

Here’s how fans reacted to the star’s performance:

Stop playing from the back! — Tai Aka Ty (@ClockEndTy) September 15, 2019

Bring emery xhaka sokratis and luiz out of my club — ????? (@Edusznn) September 15, 2019

Barely a club, always a meme. — ? (@sidvillainy) September 15, 2019

If we’d have had as much fight as Watfords defence we’d have hammered them. I’ve never seen so many unforced errors in a game. Absolute garbage — Unai’s my guy! (@NoRationality) September 15, 2019

Watford’s fightback or Emery’s stupidity ???? — Kå¥••kå¥™?? (@kay_stark_) September 15, 2019

UNAI OUT — AMN (@MainManNiles) September 15, 2019

Sack Emery. Sell Mustafi, Xhaka, Luiz, Kolasinac and Sokratis. Bring Mourinho next season who’ll fix our defence immensely. We go again. pic.twitter.com/jj61vdKzQZ — – (@regixta) September 15, 2019

Emery needs to go, seeing them play out the back constantly knowing it wasn’t working was a joke — CRS92 (@CRS921) September 15, 2019

We lost the momentum the moment we subbed both Ozil and Ceballos smh — Gunner Satish (@OtakuGunner) September 15, 2019

Emery tactics need to be questioned starting from now on. This seems to be the problem at the moment. Not playing to our strenghts. If he wants to play a certain should have brought the players to do that. Why, why take off Ceballos and Ozil, when we have f**king Xhaka still on? — Rusu Adrian (@Rusu_Adrian) September 15, 2019

The Watford manager was sweating more than our defense — kt ? (@Humpfrey7) September 15, 2019

31 shots to 7. Against Watford. — Connor (@1998Connorr) September 15, 2019

Arsenal’s shoddy defending has been their downfall for years now, which begs the question – why is Unai Emery insisting his defenders – who are already struggling – to play out from the back.

Regardless of how modern and free-flowing the Spaniard wants his team to be, he has to realise that his defenders simply aren’t capable of this added responsibility.