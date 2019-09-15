We’re starting to see the problems that come with trying to hoard as many young players as possible without offering a clear pathway to the first team. Players will want to play, and it looks like foreign clubs are more willing to give chances to younger players than their Premier League counterparts.

Spurs have lost a few of their highly rated young talents this Summer. Marcus Edwards went to Portugal, Tobi Oluwayemi went to Celtic and it looks like Troy Parrott could be moving to another club soon.

According to Calciomercato via the Daily Mail, Juventus, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are all very interested in the young striker after seeing him impress in some pre-season games this year.

Like pretty much every talented young player attached to a Premier League club, he hasn’t actually played for the senior team in a competitive game yet but he has been very prolific at youth level. He’s scored more than a goal a game for the U18’s and looked impressive in the Uefa Youth League.

He’s also a regular feature for the Republic of Ireland at youth level with four goals in four games for the U19 side.

The real problem is there’s no obvious way he would go on to be a regular in the first team for Spurs. Harry Kane will always play unless he’s injured so there’s no chances for younger players to make their mark.

He’s still only 17 so there’s no great need to push for a move or panic about not being in the first team just yet, but he might be well advised to move somewhere he knows he will at least get a chance to play if he continues to impress.