Video: Virgil van Dijk shows he just won’t be beaten with brilliant recovery in Liverpool vs Newcastle

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk showed why he’s one of the very best in the business with this superb recovery challenge against Newcastle in yesterday’s 3-1 win at Anfield.

The Netherlands international has been immense since joining the Reds, becoming one of their most important players and being talked up as a potential Ballon d’Or winner after already picking up individual awards such as PFA Player of the Year and Uefa Men’s Player of the Year.

VVD at it again ? pic.twitter.com/QVEMjX23Ux — Dugout (@Dugout) September 15, 2019

See above as Van Dijk races back after having initially gone forward to join a Liverpool attack, only to still somehow be the one getting the crucial challenge in and executing it perfectly.

Just another reminder of why the former Southampton man is so greatly loved by the fans at Anfield.