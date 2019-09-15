There’s nothing quite like a pre-arranged free-kick routine actually resulting in a goal. It looks like the keeper might need to take some of the blame for this one but it still ended up in the back of the net.

90min.com had linked Ryan Fraser with a move to Arsenal and Chelsea yesterday, but it was another team he’s been linked with that saw his talents up close today.

Fraser scored this free kick to put Bournemouth ahead against Everton today, although there are some suggestions it might go down as a Delph own goal:

If Bournemouth are looking to tie Fraser down to a new contract this might just add a little bit extra onto that weekly wage.