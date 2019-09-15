Arsenal talisman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his second goal for the Gunners against Watford this afternoon, Mesut Ozil played a lovely pass that led to the goal.

Arsenal have doubled their lead against Watford just over ten minutes after they opened the scoring, superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang tapped the ball into the back of the net.

The Gunners had the ball in the final third in the 31st minute of the match and playmaker Mesut Ozil showed off his world-class ability by splitting Watford’s defence with an inch-perfect pass to Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The youngster then slotted the ball across the box where Aubameyang found himself in the space to tap the ball into the goal.

Here’s how Arsenal extended their lead against the Hornets:

Brilliant pass from Ozil to Maitland-Niles who finds Aubameyang for the tap-in. Clinical stuff. #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/7kpHAj4sST — ArsenalGIFs (@arsenalfcgifs) September 15, 2019

AUBAAAAAAAAA again?????? Watford 0-2 Arsenal please retweet and follow our main account @goalstv3 to enjoy all live streams and goals on time ???? #WATARS pic.twitter.com/gra8QXGjlI — SuperGoalsTV (@SuperGoalsTV1) September 15, 2019

Aubameyang is always making brilliant runs to give him the chance to get on the end of goalscoring opportunities.

The star is certainly the club’s best striker since Robin van Persie.