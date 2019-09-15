Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored with a tidy finish on his Roma debut against Sassuolo today, the Armenian joined the Italian giants on a season-long loan this summer.

It took Henrikh Mkhitaryan less than 22 minutes to get on the scoresheet for Roma on his debut against Sassuolo earlier today. Paulo Fonesca’s side scored four goals in the first-half.

Italy international picked out Mkhitaryan with a lovely pass and the attacking midfielder charged towards goal before beating the goalkeeper at his near post with a tidy finish.

BBC Sport reported that the Italian giants have taken the star on a season-long loan, they will be paying a loan fee and the ace’s wages – but there is no option to buy Mkhitaryan included in the deal.

Check out the attacking midfielder’s strike below:

??? It's 3-0 Roma, and it's a debut goal for Henrikh Mkhitaryan! ? No hesitation as he drives the ball past the Sassuolo keeper pic.twitter.com/BqyJCbzjAE — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 15, 2019

Mkhitaryan also became the first Armenia to score in Serie A after his strike, what a moment for the star and his family:

What a debut for Henrikh Mkhitaryan, the first Armenian to score in Serie A ? pic.twitter.com/4BA3jOddqt — Goal (@goal) September 15, 2019

After establishing himself as a star with Borussia Dortmund in Germany, Mkhitaryan struggled to prove his worth in the Premier League with Manchester United and Arsenal.

The 30-year-old will be hoping to get his confidence back during his loan spell at Roma before returning to Arsenal next summer where he will either win a place in the team or look to find a new club.