Arsenal’s Mohamed Elneny was sent off on his debut for Besiktas, the Egyptian star retaliated after being elbowed by one of Gazisehir’s players.

In the 75th minute of last night’s Turkish SuperLig clash between Besiktas and Gazisehir, Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny was sent off on his debut for the Black Eagles.

The 27-year-old ace kicked Gazisehir’s Olarenwaju Kayode after being elbowed by the Nigerian star, both players were subsequently sent off by the referee for their actions.

Whilst Elneny’s reaction may be understandable it did prove costly, Gazisehir scored the winner less than four minutes after Elneny was shown a red card.

As per Sky Sports, the defensive midfielder has joined the Turkish giants on a season-long loan and they will be covering the ace’s wages.

Take a look at the Egyptian’s challenge below:

Be?ikta?'l? Elneny'in yapt??? net k?rm?z? kart. ?ki tarafa da k?rm?z? kart göstererek eyyamc?l???n? gösterdi ? pic.twitter.com/PAdw4wl4DH — Hakemlerle Fenerbahçe/Be?ikta? (@hakemlerlefbjk) September 14, 2019

Getting sent off on your debut is hardly what Elneny will have wanted, although we doubt that fans will hold this against the ace considering the circumstances.

Elneny’s Arsenal career seems all but over after being shipped out on loan by Unai Emery this summer. It doesn’t look like the Egyptian has a future in north London.