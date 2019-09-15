Video: Fabian Delph appears to call Everton teammates ‘f***ing sh**’ vs Bournemouth despite his own awful performance

Fabian Delph probably falls into that Marmite category of you either love him or hate him (it generally means most people hate him). It looks like he was caught on camera today offering an interesting perspective on the ability of his teammates.

Just for reference, he was booked for an awful challenge and was clearly at fault for the goal that turned the game in Bournemouth’s favour after refusing to use his right foot. Here he is calling his teammates f**king s**t:

There has been some interesting Twitter reaction to this, especially considering Delph does seem to be including himself in that comment and after his appearance in the Amazon Prime documentary on Man City:

Leadership mentality… Lol I’ve seen pep do this also ?? — Lehlohonolo Papo ? (@papomcfc) September 15, 2019

“Why the fuck did I give up my space on the city bench to play with this shower of shite” — Robert (@RobNolan76) September 15, 2019

Goes on to score a stupendous own goal ??? — Talib_Talib (@pamsin88) September 15, 2019

He also went on to receive some criticism from Graeme Souness for not using his right foot in the goal that turned the game against Everton:

Souness: ” A poor bit of defending by Delph, because he’s not got a right foot” pic.twitter.com/OWSZS3VcQr — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 15, 2019

It’s all very well trying to be a leader but you do need to have the performance to back it up. This one might go down as one of the less memorable moments in the career of Fabian Delph.