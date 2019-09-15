Some Arsenal fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing when defender Sokratis gifted the ball to Watford, leading to Tom Cleverley’s goal for the Hornets.

In the 53rd minute of the clash, Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno decided to pass the ball to centre-back Sokratis from a goal kick, the former Borussia Dortmund star cheaply gave the ball away by passing it directly into the path of Watford ace Gerard Deulofeu.

The ball deflected off of Deulofeu and into the path of Tom Cleverley, the Manchester United academy graduate could hardly turn down a gift like this and drilled the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the mistake leading to Cleverley’s goal below:

This is absolutely atrocious from Sokratis. What a joke. Watford right back in it. #Arsenal pic.twitter.com/fow5BqUPhX — ArsenalGIFs (@arsenalfcgifs) September 15, 2019

Ter os craques na frente pode não ser suficiente quando se tem Sokratis a construir. Jogo que estava controlado pode-se tornar agora bem mais complicado. Chambers não é melhor que o grego? pic.twitter.com/ysGUG2NrOn — Segundo Poste (@segundoposte) September 15, 2019

Here’s how Arsenal fans reacted to the defender’s error:

Sokratis is the most clueless player ever, guy looks like he’s only picked up the sport in the past 3 days. — 6UENDOUZI (@Giroudaholic) September 15, 2019

What utter stupidity from @Arsenal defenders! Don’t they learn anything at all? And they are still doing the same thing. Watch them lose another goal from the exact same play! Stupidity at it’s worst!!! — Thucydides1989 (@Thucydides1989) September 15, 2019

Sokratis is bad. He’s been bad for a while. We were just to busy noticing mustafi — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) September 15, 2019

What are you doing Sokratis? I would pay additional £100m to get Saliba sooner, even would take Djourou, he’s free agent. Fuming — Aubazettes (@Aubazettes) September 15, 2019

That's an absolute disgrace, Sokratis has been terrible this season. He was very poor at times last season but went under the radar a bit because Mustafi was worse. Should be dropped. #AFC #WATARS — Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) September 15, 2019

You should fire anyone who's like let's take Leno and put Sokratis and David Luiz at the edge of the six-yard box while the other team is pushed up and let's play out of the back, boys. It is madness. — Miriti Murungi (@NutmegRadio) September 15, 2019

January I want both sokratis and luiz sold, get them both out my club and bring holding and a new cb in because I've fucking had it with these lot. — Nicø19 (@Anonymous1076) September 15, 2019

Sokratis is a bum. Get him out. — GardinerMinshew_fan (@L0C0FC) September 15, 2019

No matter how good Arsenal are going forward, they still have serious problems in defence which they’ve clearly failed to address in recent years.

Could this shaky defending hurt the north London club’s chances of finishing in the top four this season?