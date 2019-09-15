Menu

Video: ‘Get him out in January’ – These Arsenal fans on ‘clueless’ Sokratis’ error leading to Cleverley goal

Arsenal FC Watford FC
Posted by

Some Arsenal fans couldn’t believe what they were seeing when defender Sokratis gifted the ball to Watford, leading to Tom Cleverley’s goal for the Hornets.

In the 53rd minute of the clash, Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno decided to pass the ball to centre-back Sokratis from a goal kick, the former Borussia Dortmund star cheaply gave the ball away by passing it directly into the path of Watford ace Gerard Deulofeu.

The ball deflected off of Deulofeu and into the path of Tom Cleverley, the Manchester United academy graduate could hardly turn down a gift like this and drilled the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the mistake leading to Cleverley’s goal below:

Here’s how Arsenal fans reacted to the defender’s error:

No matter how good Arsenal are going forward, they still have serious problems in defence which they’ve clearly failed to address in recent years.

Could this shaky defending hurt the north London club’s chances of finishing in the top four this season?

More Stories / Latest News

More Stories Gerard Deulofeu Sokratis Sokratis Papastathopoulos Tom Cleverley Unai Emery