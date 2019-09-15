Video: Manchester City loanee scores rocket for La Liga side Granada

It must be demoralising enough having to play an entire half 1-0 down and with only nine men. Knowing you have to work so hard just to try and limit the opposition.

Just to make matters worse for Celta Vigo, Man City loanee Yangel Herrera has just scored this absolute beauty to make the game 2-0 and surely put Celta away:

? “It’s an absolute stunner!” ? Incredible goal from Yangel Herrera to double Granada’s lead against Celta on Premier Sports 2! pic.twitter.com/bEaciz6n5x — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) September 15, 2019

El golazo de Yangel Herrera que pone el 2-0 del Granada ante el Celta. pic.twitter.com/SycXaNUTrw — Yiana (@yianabittar) September 15, 2019

The case with Yangel Herrera is an odd one because he’s unlikely to ever get close to playing for the first team. He was signed in 2017 but immediately loaned out and has been sent out every season by City so far.

He’s only 21 and a regular in the Venezuela team so he could have a bright future in the game. It’s a transfer policy that lacks any sort of morals but City will probably go on to make a tidy profit on him at some point.