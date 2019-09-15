Some fans might have missed Sadio Mane’s sensational skills during Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Newcastle yesterday, check them out below.

One eagle-eyed Liverpool fan managed to capture the moment that Reds superstar Sadio Mane dazzled two of Newcastle’s players with some lovely dribbling and skills.

Mane picked the ball up in Newcastle’s half and managed to flick the ball away from Magpies defender Fabian Schar, the centre-back nearly took the forward’s leg off with a very risky challenge.

The 27-year-old then received the ball back from teammate Gini Wijnaldum before effortlessly flicking the ball over Schar, Mane could’ve given the poor man a break he’d only just sent him to the floor with some clever play.

The former Southampton star then used a burst of pace to get away from Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden.

Mane was crucial for the Reds yesterday afternoon, Mane bagged a brace against the Magpies.

Check out Mane’s lovely skill below:

Mané has learnt a lot more than just celebrations from Firmino. ? pic.twitter.com/FMwV4y3iF9 — 9 (@EnRouteAnfield) September 14, 2019

Here’s some reaction to Mane’s fancy footwork:

what skill for mane and wijnaldum almost with a worldie — Matt (@mat_mcfc) September 14, 2019

Skills from mane there. Unlucky Gini — Andy Aston (@AndyAston7) September 14, 2019

This is acc the mane show, so close wijnaldum as well — H (@lDontKnowww) September 14, 2019

Mané lovely skills ? — Uthred ???? (@DiagneNaarr) September 14, 2019

Mane is mad bro!!! See those flicks and tricks bro! #LIVNEW — THE PLUG ??? (@Legendofpablo_) September 14, 2019

Over the last year Mane has established himself as one of the best wide players in the world, some would even suggest that the Senegalese star is more talented than the Reds’ main man Mohamed Salah.