Some Arsenal fans are delighted that superstar Mesut Ozil is starting for the Gunners this afternoon, however fans have questioned the decision to play this star vs Watford.

The Gunners will be looking to get back to winning ways after a defeat to Liverpool and draw against rivals Tottenham in their last two Premier League fixtures.

Unai Emery’s side have the chance to move into third place in the league today with a victory, this would leave them level on points with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Arsenal have made two changes to their lineup that faced Spurs, superstar Mesut Ozil is making his first competitive appearance of the season this afternoon. The World Cup winner replaces the injured Alexandre Lacazette.

Ozil’s inclusion in the side could spark a tactical change, the German hasn’t looked at his best when fielded out wide so Emery could be using the attacking midfielder in a more central role.

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos also comes into the starting eleven in the place of Lucas Torreira. Perhaps Ceballos will be used in a wide role this afternoon to accommodate Ozil.

Check out the north London club’s lineup below:

? Today's team news… ?? @MesutOzil1088 makes first #PL start of the season

?? @DaniCeballos46 returns to the starting XI

?? @Aubameyang7 is joined in attack by Pepe ?? #?? #WATARS — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 15, 2019

Some fans can’t believe that midfielder Granit Xhaka has been handed a start today after his shocking performance against Tottenham.

Generally, the rest of Arsenal’s fan are delighted with Ozil being given the chance to shine, though a select few are unsure of Emery’s decision with the playmaker.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the team news:

So tired of Xhaka just walking into the team every week. He’s shit. — Brian (@ORLtragic) September 15, 2019

Nearly perfect but Xhaka over Torreira ffs — Alex Gam (@AlexGam2013) September 15, 2019

Xhaka over Torreira is what i don’t get smh — ??? ?? ? (@afcian_) September 15, 2019

Ozil and Ceballos? The League ain’t ready — ?²? (@riessnelson) September 15, 2019

That team is disgusting xhaka in yet again ???? — Sam ringland (@Sam_Ringland_14) September 15, 2019

If Özil fails, don’t say I didn’t warned you — Lil Chumpy (@Harriso60758768) September 15, 2019

Granit Xhaka. When will Unai learn? — Charlie Pyne (@ceejPYNE) September 15, 2019

Woahhhhhhhhhh cracking team bar Xhaka over Torriera — Elliot ? (@LacaSweat) September 15, 2019

No. No. No. Honestly Ozil does not deserve it — Guendozidane (@Guendouzinhoo) September 15, 2019

Xhaka keeps his place after the Derby? Torriera gets dropped? At least Dani n Ozil are out together — #ThatSith? (@Ants_Asylum) September 15, 2019

Emery is asking for the sack by playing the finished Ozil and useless xhaka. — Habi (@Habigunner) September 15, 2019

Following the sacking of Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores has returned to England to become Watford’s manager once again.

The Hornets could get a buzz following their former boss’ return, Arsenal will have to remain focused in order to get the three points this afternoon.