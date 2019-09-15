Menu

‘When will Emery learn’ – These Arsenal fans question Emery’s decision to start ace vs Watford, some fans delighted with Ozil’s inclusion

Some Arsenal fans are delighted that superstar Mesut Ozil is starting for the Gunners this afternoon, however fans have questioned the decision to play this star vs Watford.

The Gunners will be looking to get back to winning ways after a defeat to Liverpool and draw against rivals Tottenham in their last two Premier League fixtures.

Unai Emery’s side have the chance to move into third place in the league today with a victory, this would leave them level on points with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Arsenal have made two changes to their lineup that faced Spurs, superstar Mesut Ozil is making his first competitive appearance of the season this afternoon. The World Cup winner replaces the injured Alexandre Lacazette.

Ozil’s inclusion in the side could spark a tactical change, the German hasn’t looked at his best when fielded out wide so Emery could be using the attacking midfielder in a more central role.

Real Madrid loanee Dani Ceballos also comes into the starting eleven in the place of Lucas Torreira. Perhaps Ceballos will be used in a wide role this afternoon to accommodate Ozil.

Check out the north London club’s lineup below:

Some fans can’t believe that midfielder Granit Xhaka has been handed a start today after his shocking performance against Tottenham.

Generally, the rest of Arsenal’s fan are delighted with Ozil being given the chance to shine, though a select few are unsure of Emery’s decision with the playmaker.

Here’s how fans have reacted to the team news:

Following the sacking of Javi Gracia, Quique Sanchez Flores has returned to England to become Watford’s manager once again.

The Hornets could get a buzz following their former boss’ return, Arsenal will have to remain focused in order to get the three points this afternoon.

