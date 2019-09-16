Barcelona are reportedly in talks over a contract renewal for talented youngster Ansu Fati after his impressive impact this season.

The 16-year-old has been thrusted into the limelight after a string of injury blows for coach Ernesto Valverde as the likes of Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele have all been sidelined in recent weeks.

Fati has responded with two goals and an assist in three La Liga outings so far this season, and it appears as though the Catalan giants have a real talent on their hands.

It’s important though that he can show he’s capable of delivering consistently over a longer period of time as ultimately this could be an immediate impact before opposition defences begin to figure him out and come up with plans to nullify his threat.

That in turn will force him to develop and improve his game, and so that will be the ultimate test as to whether or not he can be a top-class player for Barcelona.

Nevertheless, Calciomercato report that even though his current contract is set to run until 2022, Barcelona are in talks over a renewal as they are seemingly keen to secure his long-term future.

As noted by Sport, Fati extended his deal already this past summer back in July, and so his early-season form is set to be rewarded with another possible contract offer which will likely involve improved terms.

Time will tell if the two parties are able to reach an agreement, but given the impact he has made thus far, it would seem to make sense.

However, with Suarez returning at the weekend in the win over Valencia coupled with Messi returning to the squad to face Borussia Dortmund this week, Fati’s opportunities could be set to be reduced as time goes on.