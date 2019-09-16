Iker Casillas has snubbed Manchester United star and fellow Spaniard David de Gea to name Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak as the best player in the world in his position.

This is, in fairness, probably a fairly accurate take on the current top ‘keepers in world football, with Oblak’s recent performances for Atletico at a very high level, while De Gea has gone through a bit of a rough patch for Man Utd.

Still, the Red Devils shot-stopper has arguably been at a higher level for longer, with all top players bound to hit a rough spell at some point.

Esta es la pregunta del millón!! Si tuviera que quedarme ahora mismo con uno, diría Oblak. https://t.co/aMDESyBXVo — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) September 15, 2019

And it’s certainly a little controversial of Casillas to snub both one of his fellow countrymen and his old club Real Madrid in favour of rivals Atletico.

Casillas’ former side currently have Thibaut Courtois as their number one – another ‘keeper who could justifiably feel he’s up there with the best in the world between the sticks.